Shimla, May 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is aware of the hardships being faced by the Gaddi community and is committed to resolving their issues, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a delegation of the Gaddi community led by newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Wool Federation Chairman Manoj Kumar, Sukhu said the state government was contemplating enhancing the minimum support price for wool, and a decision would be taken after consulting all stakeholders.

The state government would ensure that sheep and goat rearers receive remunerative prices for their hard work, thereby strengthening the rural economy, a statement issued here quoted the chief minister as saying.

The chief minister said that, adopting a sympathetic approach, the state government has enhanced the compensation manifold for the affected families during the monsoon disaster of 2023 by offering a special relief package.

Under this initiative, the state government enhanced the financial assistance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 for the death of sheep, goats and pigs.

He said that in the coming times, this financial assistance would be further enhanced to support the livestock rearing community.

Earlier, Kumar expressed gratitude for the appointment and assured that he would work with dedication to meet the expectations of the chief minister.

Kumar said his appointment was a matter of pride for the entire Gaddi community residing in Chamba and Kangra district. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh was also present on the occasion.

