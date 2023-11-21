Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) The industrial belt of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area in Solan district is being transformed into the state's pharma hub and the quality of medicines being produced here should meet the world class standards, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Tuesday.

Presiding over the review meeting of various centrally sponsored schemes in Solan, he instructed the deputy commissioner to monitor the quality control of the medicines being produced.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The governor said the objective of this meeting was to review the development schemes being implemented in the district, a statement issued here said.

The governor directed the Public Works Department to refurbish the roads damaged due to the disaster caused by monsoon rains as soon as possible to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. He said that Solan district is also a gateway to the state and the roads should give a better look and be well maintained.

Also Read | 'Zombie Deer Disease' in US: Yellowstone National Park Registers First Known Case of Disease That Leaves Animals Confused and Drooling, Know Everything About It.

Shukla directed to complete various centrally sponsored schemes in time so that funds could be received from the Centre as per the progress.

It was informed in the review meeting that more than 90 per cent of the works under various centrally sponsored schemes have been completed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)