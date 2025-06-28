Shimla, Jun 28 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday accused the state government of not taking the cabinet meeting seriously and stated that half of minister were not present which was 'unusual', according to a statement issued here.

Absence of ministers from an important cabinet meeting in the aftermath of huge losses due to heavy rains and flash floods has raised questions that whether it was a coincidence, pre occupation or a boycott, Thakur said in a statement

He said that the not attending the cabinet was unusual and seen as a challenge to the leadership (against the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu).

Thakur who reached Lahaul to join the Union Minister of Parliamentary Minister Kiran Rijiju, in laying foundation stones of developmental projects congratulated the people of Lahaul and Spiti for getting projects worth Rs 108 crore and Kinnaur for Rs 15 crore projects and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government.

The proposal to set up High Altitude Sports Training Centre in Spiti Valley, ice skating Rink worth and sewerage treatment plant for Keylong were sent by the previous BJP government headed by me and these schemes were sanctioned by the government, he added.

