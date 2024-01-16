Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday launched a cleanliness campaign at the Hanuman temple in Jakhu here as part of the 'Swachh Teerth Abhiyan'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to carry out cleanliness drives at temples and places of religious importance ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Shukla, who was accompanied by his wife Janaki, urged people to participate in the campaign and keep the temple clean.

The cleanliness drive, which began on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, will continue till January 22.

