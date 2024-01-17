New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 0.88 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2023.

The company had posted a net loss after tax of Rs 0.69 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by HMVL, the publisher of Hindi daily Hindustan.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

However, its revenue from operations marginally grew to Rs 182.95 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 181.57 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the December quarter, the total expenses of HMVL were at Rs 208.38 crore, down 1.58 per cent.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

Shares of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd settled 2.79 per cent lower at Rs 100.71 apiece.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)