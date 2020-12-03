Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Corporate India's hiring activities remained almost flat on a month-on-month basis in November even as key sectors such as IT and Healthcare witnessed growth during the pandemic, says a report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for November stood at 1,727, as against 1,759 registered in October. However, on a year-on-year basis, the hiring index declined by 28 per cent in November.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activities based on the job listings on Naukri.com.

As per the report, the IT-Software sector continued to register growth in sequential hiring for the fourth straight month with the demand for a digitally-enabled world being the need of the hour.

The IT sector grew by 10 per cent in November over the previous month, while the medical or healthcare sector grew by 4 per cent.

"November sees a decline in year-on-year hiring activity owing to the impact of the festive period. Key sectors such as IT and Medical or Healthcare continue to grow during the pandemic," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.

Goyal further noted that "over the last six months, we have seen a sequential lift in hiring activity and are hopeful that as organisations adjust to the new normal and focus on growth plans, this momentum will continue in the next quarter as well."

Meanwhile, hiring activities in other key sectors such as Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) declined by 3 per cent, Telecom was flat with a 1 per cent growth and Pharma and Biotech was flat with a 1 per cent dip.

The demand for professionals in IT and HR or Administration roles saw an increase of over 10 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively in November compared to the previous month.

Additionally, demand for Pharma or Biotech and Legal professionals remained flat sequentially, the report said.

Hiring for roles in the Travel declined by 51 per cent, TV or Film Production 18 per cent and Sales and Business Development 12 per cent sequentially, the report said.

Meanwhile, the report further said that top 6 metros led by Bengaluru with (10 per cent) and Hyderabad (10 per cent) saw sequential growth while Mumbai with a decline of 2 per cent saw a marginal decline.

