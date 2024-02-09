New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A 22-year-old scrap dealer was shot at in northeast Delhi following a monetary dispute, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at 10.20 pm on Thursday in C-Block of Shastri Park area.

The injured, Suhail, has more than 13 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, and Arms Act, registered against him, they said.

Earlier, police identified the complainant as Shahrukh, but later clarified that his name is Suhail.

"The accused have been identified as Farman, Fazil, Prince, Faizal and Wahid, all are scrap dealers by profession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Shahrukh had a longstanding dispute over money with Fazil, Prince and Farman.

"On Thursday, they cornered Suhail. A verbal spat ensued between them and Farman shot him. Suhail sustained a gunshot injury in his right lower abdomen. He was rushed to GTB Hospital. His condition was stated to be stable," said the DCP.

Police have registered an FIR under sections of the IPC and Arms Act and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, the DCP added.

