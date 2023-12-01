New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said it is recalling a certain number of H'ness CB350 and CB350RS units to inspect and replace faulty parts.

It has been identified that due to an improper process being followed to manufacture the rubber parts of rear stop light switch there are chances of crack development on the rubber, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

This might cause water entry and corrosion inside the switch, leading the light to malfunction, it added.

Units manufactured between October 2020 to January 2023 are affected, HMSI stated without divulging the number of affected units.

The recall is also due to an inappropriate moulding procedure of sensor housing.

"It was observed that a gap might occur in sensor body sealing which may cause water entry inside the bank angle sensor. This leads to chances of possible sensor malfunction and vehicle stalling in the worst situation. Units manufactured between October 2020 to December 2021 are affected," HMSI said.

As a precautionary measure, the replacement of the affected parts will be carried out at BigWing dealerships across India starting from the second week of December 2023, it noted.

The replacement will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle, it added.

