New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported 3 per cent increase in total sales in December 2020 at 2,63,027 units.

The company had sold total 2,55,283 units in the same month in 2019, HMSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month stood at 2,42,046 units as against 2,30,197 units in December 2019, a growth of 5 per cent, it added.

"Signalling to demand recovery continuing post the festival season, Honda's two-wheeler YoY (year-on-year) sales uptick continued for the fifth consecutive month in December as well," the company said.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said,"After the positive retail and wholesale traction in December'20, we enter 2021 with a new hope. The 3rd quarter marked the first quarter of positive sales after a long time."

He further said,"The next two quarters too, are expected to show some growth due to the low base effect but real positive growth and market expansion may take some time.

"However, we are all geared up for 2021 – Honda's momentous 20th Anniversary year in India. With multiple brand new and exciting offerings in the pipeline, Honda will delight riders across categories with new Joy of Riding," Guleria said.

HMSI said while the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal put business on pause mode, the second quarter was about stabilising the ecosystem and meeting the pent-up demand.

"The October–December quarter stood out as the first quarter of positive YoY sales for Honda. Honda's Q3 domestic sales jumped 5 per cent on YoY basis to 11,49,101 units in Q3, FY'21 from 10,91,299 units in the same period last year," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)