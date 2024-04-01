New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India Ltd on Monday reported a 6 per cent increase in wholesales in the domestic market at 7,071 units in March.

The company had shipped 6,692 units in the domestic market in March 2023, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Exports surged over two-fold to 6,860 units last month as against 3,189 units in the same month last year, it added.

For 2023-24 fiscal, the automaker sold 1,24,173 units, including domestic and exports, in comparison to 1,14,140 units recorded in FY 22-23.

"The year 2023-24 has been an important year for the company as we marked a strong entry into the booming SUV segment with the Elevate, which has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide," Honda Cars India Vice President Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl said.

The Elevate has become a strong business pillar contributing significantly to the company's domestic sales and strengthening exports by addition of new destination Japan, he added.

