New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A fire broke out at a house in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area Friday evening, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire department officials, they got the information around 9 pm and rushed two fire tenders to the spot.

In the wake of the fire, electricity and gas supply of the area was shut down, neighbours reported.

