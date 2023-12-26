Shimla, Dec 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated a fruit processing plant built for Rs 100.42 crore at Parala in Theog subdivision of Shimla district.

Wine, vinegar and juice will be produced in this plant ensuring that the local growers get fair prices for their produce, he said in a statement issued here adding that this plant will prove to be a milestone in the development of the area and its fruit industry.

Addressing the people at the occasion, Sukhu said that this year the disaster caused by heavy rains had wreaked havoc and link roads, especially in the apple belts of the state, were damaged badly. However, "Our government restored these roads on a priority basis, making sure that the produce is delivered to the market on time, thereby protecting horticulturists from financial loss," he said.

The state government announced a historic increase of Rs 1.50 in the support price of apples, which now stood at Rs 12 per kg. This time the procurement of apples has been done on a kilogram basis and the universal carton system is being implemented so that the orchardists get fair prices for their produce, remarked the CM.

The government was continuously working for the upliftment and convenience of the horticulturists, said the Chief Minister, adding that "eight grading/packing houses, Controlled Atmosphere (CA) and Cold Stores are being established in Bhawanagar, Sandasu, Anu, Chopal, Jabli, Sundernagar, Dattnagar and Khadapathar for the convenience of the farmers".

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that various processed products will be produced in this unit while Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the Parala plant would bring prosperity in the area and the Horticulturists would get good prices for their produce.

Local MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the state government has undertaken historic decisions to protect the interests of the horticulturists.

