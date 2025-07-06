Thane, July 6 (PTI) More than 6,000 citizens staged a human chain protest on Sunday in Bhayandar against the proposed metro depot car shed, claiming that the project would require felling of hundreds of trees in the Dongri hills.

People from all walks of life, including local fishermen, farmers, students, youth, senior citizens, women, and religious leaders joined the agitation, organisers said.

"The metro depot car shed project is being implemented on government land in Dongri. The municipal commissioner has already ordered the cutting of 832 trees, and despite fierce opposition by villagers, tree-cutting has begun forcefully by misleading the locals through false reports," they claimed.

Dongri Depot and Workshop will be built to stable and maintain BEML trains for the entire Red Line (Line-9, Line-7 & Line-7A) connecting Dongri– Mira Bhayandar – Dahisar East – Gundavali – CSIA Terminal.

