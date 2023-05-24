Puducherry May 24 (PTI) Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday dismissed alleged criticism that she was hungry for power, saying she worked well with Chief Minister N Rangasamy and had never held back files sent for her approval by the government.

The Lt Governor was speaking to reporters after inspecting a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in neighbouring Ariyankuppam.

Soundararajan said that she was really amused to hear criticisms from certain quarters that she was "after power and mad about power"

She said that CM Rangasamy had taken decisions for the promotion of welfare of the people, and hence had been sending files to her on the welfare programmes for approval.

Speaking about her visit to the PHC, she said she had received some representations about the shortcomings in services rendered there and wanted to make a first-hand assessment.

"I found that all medicines available to the patients were of good quality and I have given directions for opening more counters to distribute the medicines, as the services of the PHC are sought by a large number of villagers every day," she said, adding that she had given general instructions to all government hospitals to ensure that they did not keep patients waiting for hours to get drugs.

"Hospitals should have adequate facilities to serve the people," she said adding that dialysis facilities as envisaged by the Prime Minister should be available to all in the hospitals -- free of cost and without hiccups.

She was accompanied by local legislator Baskar alias Dakshinamoorthy.

