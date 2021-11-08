New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) IBM on Monday announced the opening of its new IBM Client Innovation Centre (CIC) in Mysuru - its eighth such facility in the country - to support the rapid, high-tech driven economic growth in the region.

The centre will also help provide comprehensive hybrid cloud and AI technology consulting capabilities, a statement said.

"As an entrepreneurial start-up within IBM Consulting, the CIC specializes in design, software engineering, and analytics. The CIC's mission is to support clients in the transformation of their business by utilizing delivery capabilities throughout the entire system development life cycle, from design to architecture to creation," it added.

IBM Consulting will now operate eight CIC locations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region, and Pune, across India.

IBM CIC is looking to hire over 10,000 staff this quarter globally. This builds on double-digit hiring growth in its Global Delivery Centres already this year.

This continued investment in talent will expand the company's skillsets in areas such as arificial intelligence (AI), intelligent workflows, application modernisation and management, and hybrid cloud, the statement said.

New skills will serve to open up new business streams and strengthen the IT industry ecosystem in the region through close collaboration with clients and partners including cloud solutions and service providers.

“Digital transformation is happening at an accelerated pace across Mysuru. The IBM CIC will play a key role in the digital transformation o f the IT-ecosystem throughout the city and create new employment opportunities to foster the next wave of technology innovation,” Amit Sharma, Managing Partner, Worldwide Global Delivery at IBM.

