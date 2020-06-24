New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Technology giant IBM in partnership with Directorate General of Training on Wednesday introduced the SkillsBuild Reignite and the SkillsBuild Innovation Camp.

The SkillsBuild Reignite tends to provide job seekers and entrepreneurs, with access to free online coursework and mentoring support designed to help them reinvent their careers and businesses.

Job seekers, individual business owners, entrepreneurs and any individual with learning aspirations can now tap into host of industry relevant content on topics including Artificial intelligence, Cloud, Data analytics and security to reskill and upskill themselves, at no cost. Its special feature is the personalized coaching for entrepreneurs, seeking advice to help establish or restart their small businesses as they begin to focus on recovery to emerge out of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The SkillsBuild Innovation camp is a 10-week programme which supports 100 hours of structured learning to learners who are interested in gaining hands-on project experience to enhance learning and are intent on building their network and enhance their employability.

CreditEnable, an AI-driven small and medium-sized enterprises credit business, has partnered with Experian to offer lenders prospective borrowers' personal and business credit scores.

CreditEnable operates a digital marketplace for SME finance, effectively acting as a digital bridge between SME lenders and borrowers.

“We will now be able to provide our SME customers with comprehensive services that will allow them to avail the best loan match along with a clear understanding of their credit score and how well they have been managing repayments on their existing debts. Lenders working with us will not only get access to match fit borrowers, but also access to the borrower's repayment history," said Nadia Sood, Global CEO and Founder of CreditEnable.

Sathya Kalyanasundaram, Country Head & Managing Director, Experian India said “Together with CreditEnable, we are committed to enabling financial inclusion by empowering businesses with greater access to finance. Our partnership will play an important role in accelerating access to affordable finance for the millions of SMEs upon whom our economy depends.”

