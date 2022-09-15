Kurukshetra, Sep 15 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary on Thursday said that with the objective of making every farmer self-reliant in the country, a model of natural farming will be prepared through Indian Council of Agricultural Research and agricultural institutions.

He said that to adopt and research this natural farming, 25 per cent of the land of 425 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and 20 big agricultural institutions of the country will be used.

Not only this, but a committee has also been formed to prepare courses on natural farming from class 3 to PhD in schools, colleges, and universities in the country. The subject of natural farming will be included in the syllabus immediately after the report of this committee is received, he said.

Choudhary was interacting with reporters here after visiting 180 acres of land under natural farming at Gurukul Kurukshetra in village Kainthla here.

Earlier, Choudhary, Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Director General of ICAR Government of India Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture Manoj Ahuja, Director of NCERT Professor Dinesh Shaklani, also visited village Kainthala of Gurukul Kurukshetra.

Acharya Devvrat, while informing all the guests about the nuances of natural farming, explained in detail about its benefits.

Showing the crops of sugarcane, fruits, vegetables, paddy etc. on the land, Devvrat said that the yield of each crop of natural farming is getting very high in this field.

After this, Kailash Choudhary and officials of the Agriculture Department visited the natural fertilizer model in Gurukul's Gaushala and attended the technical session of the seminar on natural agriculture and interacted with the farmers.

Choudhary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a separate provision for natural farming in the budget with the aim of making the farmers of the country self-reliant and doubling their income.

The aim of the government is that farmers can get good products at a low cost and income can be increased and the produce and farm can be free from chemicals. An example of this natural farming was found in Gurukul Kurukshetra, he said.

He said that ICAR and agricultural institutions have decided that in the coming time, experiments and research will be done on natural farming on 25 per cent of the land in agricultural institutions so that a model of natural farming can be prepared.

In the research centres of all these institutes, farmers will be made aware of adopting natural farming along with training. By adopting this farming, the importance of indigenous cows will also increase. Through this farming, the environment can be made clean by making the country free from chemical farming, he said.

Governor Devvrat said that after successful trial of natural farming in Gurukul Kurukshetra, promotion of natural farming was done in Himachal Pradesh 3-4 years back.

He said now two lakh farmers have adopted natural farming in Himachal. To make the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi successful, natural farming has been adopted as an alternative to chemical farming.

With this natural farming, farmers will be self-reliant, costs will be reduced, income will increase, and people will be able to get chemical-free food items, due to which the citizens of the country will be healthy, the environment will be pure, water will be saved and the health of the earth will improve, Governor said.

Dr Himanshu Pathak, Director General, ICAR said that the natural farming of Gurukul Kurukshetra has emerged as an inspiration for the people of India.

Training and research on natural farming is being started in 425 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and 20 big agricultural institutes of the country and the officers of Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Haryana will take training regularly from Gurukul Kurukshetra. Natural farming and science will be linked together to make this farming a model for the whole world, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)