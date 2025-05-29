New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Ratings agency Icra on Thursday reported a 19.1 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 56 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The domestic rating agency earned a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 47.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2023-24.

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 136.2 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 124.0 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, Icra said in a statement.

The PAT for the fiscal ended March 2025 climbed 12.5 per cent to Rs 171.2 crore from Rs 152.2 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations surged 11.6 per cent to Rs 498 crore for FY25 against Rs 446.1 crore in FY24.

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

"We are strategically investing in technologies, with a strong focus on AI and advanced analytics, to drive operational excellence and deliver smarter solutions to our customers. These efforts are integral to our vision of building a future-ready organisation that is agile and equipped to meet the dynamic needs of the market," said Icra MD and Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan.

