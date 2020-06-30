New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Innovation, ideation and product creation can position India as a hub for future technologies, Software Technology Park of India (STPI) DG Omkar Rai said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a webinar organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"...we have to indulge in ideation and product creation...tomorrow's technologies...so India becomes a hub where future technologies are evolved and developed," he said.

Rai noted that domestic IT industry is building new products and services through innovation.

He further called for intensive research and development in Indian products with strategic coordination between industry, academia and government to achieve the objective of self-reliance.

Tata Sons Private Limited Group Government Affair Officer Tanmoy Chakrabarty stressed on the importance of creating manufacturing clusters in India and lauded the initiatives taken by the government in this regard.

Chakrabarty said there is a huge scope in Indian domestic market, and that the current environment offers a compelling proposition to opt for 'Vocal for Local'.

