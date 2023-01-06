Nashik, Jan 6 (PTI) The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) on Friday organised a roadshow here for the 15th edition of ELECRAMA -- a key event of the domestic power sector.

ELECRAMA, organised by the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry IEEMA, will be held from February 18 to 22 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The theme of ELECRAMA 2023 is 'Reimagine Energy - For Sustainable Future'. It will showcase innovation and future technologies in many areas including Green Hydrogen, Fuel Cells, AI, and IoT.

Sunil Singhvi, Vice President, IEEMA, said, "With initiatives like 'Make in Maharashtra' for boosting industrial output, large investments have been planned for improving the power infrastructure of the state. Clean Energy and Electricity will be at the core of this transition."

"We expect about $2 trillion being invested in the sector over the next 25 years, with the share of our sector doubling as a percentage of India's GDP and a 10X growth in exports by the sector. India has a golden opportunity to shift from a heavily energy importing nation to an energy neutral/exporting nation," he added.

