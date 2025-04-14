New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company has increased its footprint to 380 hotels by launching properties at 100 new locations in FY2025.

"IHCL in the last fiscal year has clocked a record 74 signings, resulting in an industry-leading pipeline of 137 hotels. This was enabled by IHCL's strong brand presence across market segments coupled with the sustained demand buoyancy," the company in a regulatory filing quoted its Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, Suma Venkatesh as saying.

"IHCL opened 26 new hotels in FY25, with Ginger leading the way with 9 hotels across diverse markets including commercial centres of Nagpur and Coimbatore, industrial townships like Jamshedpur, leisure destinations like Srinagar, Udaipur and Diu as well as in state capitals of New Delhi and Goa," its Executive Vice President -- Hotel Openings & New Businesses -- Deepika Rao said.

Incorporated by the Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata, the company opened its first hotel - The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903.

IHCL has a portfolio of 380 hotels including - 137 under development globally across 4 continents, 14 countries and over 150 locations. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is India's largest hospitality company by market capitalisation.

