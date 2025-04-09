Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Indian Hotels' Company Limited (IHCL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a 92-key brownfield Gateway hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

"With this signing we strengthen our presence in Uttarakhand, offering an itinerary of Haridwar, Dehradun and Mussoorie. We are delighted to partner with I M Garg, Gagan Garg and Gaurav Garg for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With this addition, IHCL will have 18 hotels in Uttarakhand with 6 under development.

* * * * IHG Hotels & Resorts launches midscale conversion brand Garner in Etawah, Kathua

IHG Hotels & Resorts on Wednesday announced the signing of two Garner hotels in India, marking the brand's debut in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

Scheduled to open in 2026 and 2027, respectively, Garner Etawah and Garner Kathua will be developed in partnership with Madan Infradevelopers and Rudraksh Nakshatra Hotel, IHG Hotels &Resorts said in a statement.

"We are delighted to launch our midscale conversion brand, Garner in India with a dual hotel signing.The brand has tremendous growth potential in India, particularly through the franchising model," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said.

Garner Etawah will feature 40 keys, while Garner Kathua will feature 45 keys.

IHG currently has 47 hotels operating across five brands in India and a strong pipeline of 60 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.

