Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Tripura government to refurbish Taj Pushpabanta Palace in Agartala as a 100-key heritage property.

"The heritage Taj Pushpabanta Palace will be refurbished to its former glory in keeping with Taj's iconic legacy. We are delighted to partner with the Tripura government for Taj Pushpabanta Palace," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

He said, IHCL reinforces its commitment to build new tourist circuits and itineraries in line with the Tata ethos of development of a region.

IHCL, under its strategic roadmap Accelerate 2030, targets to grow its multi-brand presence in the northeast region to 30 hotels by 2030. IHCL, along with its partner ecosystem, is committed to investing Rs 2,500 crore in the region over the next three years, he added.

IHCL has nine operating hotels in the northeast, having presence in Assam's capital Guwahati with Vivanta and Ginger, in Gangtok with Taj Guras Kutir Resort & Spa, Ginger and Tree of Life resort, a Vivanta hotel in Shillong and Tawang, Ginger in Agartala and a Vivanta in the leisure destination of Pakyong. Besides, it has five upcoming hotels in Agartala, Itanagar, Guwahati, Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

