New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Dugda Coal Washery of Coal India Ltd (CIL) has become the first project of its kind to complete the monetisation process, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The coal washery, with a capacity of 2 million tonnes (MT), is located at Bokaro in Jharkhand, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a CIL subsidiary, has achieved a historic milestone by successfully monetising the Dugda Coal Washery.

"This first-ever monetisation of a coal washery in India marks a transformative step in coal sector reforms, reinforcing the country's commitment to enhancing efficiency, asset optimisation, and energy security," the ministry said.

On the importance of monetisation, the statement said the ministry will optimise underutilised assets and encourage private participation.

Besides, the initiative will enhance coal beneficiation and help in revenue generation.

The successful auction of BCCL's Dugda Coal Washery represents a significant shift towards a more dynamic and efficient coal sector, aligning with the government's policy of asset monetisation.

The ministry said it will continue optimising coal assets, expanding domestic coal-washing capacity, and reducing import dependency.

