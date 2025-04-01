New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) India and Chile on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen their cooperation in the mining sector, the government said.

Discussions at the India-Chile mining industry round-table aimed at deepening cooperation between the two nations in the mining sector, the mines ministry said in a statement.

There were also discussions around renewing the existing India-Chile memorandum of understanding on geology and mineral resources, ensuring a framework for collaboration in the critical minerals sector, it said.

Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy led a high-level Indian delegation comprising mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao, senior officials from the ministry, and CMDs/CEOs from leading Indian companies such as Coal India Ltd (CIL), Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL), Hindalco, Vedanta, Adani, JSW, and JSPL.

The Chilean delegation was led by H E Aurora Williams, Minister of Mines, Chile, the ministry said.

In his address, Reddy emphasised India's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Chile in copper, lithium, and other critical minerals, highlighting the growing importance of these minerals in India's industrial growth and sustainable energy transition.

Williams spoke about Chile's leadership in the global mining sector, particularly in copper and lithium, and expressed enthusiasm for expanding collaboration with India to meet both nations' mineral needs and support the transition to greener technologies.

Chile, being a global leader in copper and lithium production, offers opportunities for Indian companies looking to secure access to these minerals.

The discussions also emphasised the potential for technology transfer, best practices in sustainable mining, and strengthening the global mineral supply chain, the statement said.

