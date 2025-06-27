Latest News | India Exported Litchi from Punjab to UAE, Qatar: APEDA

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) India has exported 1.5 tonnes of litchi fruit, for the first time, from Punjab to Doha and Dubai this month, the commerce ministry's arm, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said on Friday.

To boost India's horticultural exports, APEDA has facilitated the flag off of the first consignment of 1 tonne of rose-scented litchi from Pathankot in Punjab to Doha on June 23, and 0.5 tonne of the same fruit to Dubai, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

This initiative was facilitated by the authority in association with Punjab's Department of Horticulture and Lullu Group.

During 2023-24, Punjab's litchi production stood at 71,490 tonnes, accounting for 12.39 per cent share of India's total litchi production.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

During the same year, a total of 639.53 tonnes of litchi were exported from India.

The government is taking a series of measures to promote exports of fruits and vegetables. In 2024-25, these exports rose by 5.67 per cent year-on-year to USD 3.87 billion.

While mangoes, bananas, grapes and oranges dominate India's fruit exports.

"Cherries, Jamun and Litchis now join the growing list of indigenous offerings from the country entering international markets," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)