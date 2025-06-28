Gurugram, Jun 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said India is no longer a nation that asks for help from the world, it has instead become a key partner in solving global challenges.

India is now emerging as a global leader in areas such as defense, digital technology, startups, green energy, space technology, artificial intelligence, and the semiconductor mission, he said addressing a youth mock parliament held in Gurugram.

Saini said mock parliaments are a celebration of democracy and a living laboratory for policy-making, according to an official statement.

The purpose of the mock parliament is not just to replicate parliamentary procedures, but to internalise the spirit that makes Indian democracy truly unique, he said.

He encouraged the youth participating the mock parliament to conduct in-depth study on at least one pressing issue facing the country and actively raise awareness about it to find solutions.

