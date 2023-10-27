New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) India, which is dependent on pulse imports to meet the domestic shortages, on Friday flagged its concern over the delay in tur (pigeon pea) dal shipments from Mozambique and requested the African nation to expeditiously clear consignments at its ports.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh discussed trade-related issues pertaining to tur dal in a meeting with Mozambique High Commissioner Ermindo A Pereira here.

The secretary conveyed concerns over procedural hurdles that cropped up since July 2023 in Mozambique, causing delays in the shipment of tur export consignments from the country, an official statement said.

"...tur export consignments (are) awaiting clearance at Mozambican ports," Singh said while stressing the need for expeditious clearance.

He requested the high commissioner to intervene to ensure the seamless export of tur from Mozambique.

It was also emphasised that the bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) for trade in tur needs to be upheld as it embodies the commitment of India and Mozambique towards producers and consumers of the two countries, the statement said.

In the meeting, the high commissioner assured the necessary steps will be initiated to resolve the current issues concerning tur trade and ensure a smooth flow of tur exports from Mozambique to India.

The meeting at this juncture is significant as the smooth flow of imports from Mozambique will augment the availability of tur during the coming months and ensure availability and affordability to Indian consumers, the statement said.

India produces on average between 25-27 million tonnes of pulses and imports 2-3 million tonnes annually. However, this year, the area sown to pulses during the kharif season has remained slightly lower at 122.57 lakh hectares as of September 22 due to a lack of rains in key producing states.

