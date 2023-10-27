On November 1, 2000, Chhattisgarh was officially declared the 26th state of India, marking a historic milestone in the country's journey. This day, known as Chhattisgarh Formation Day or Rajyotsava, commemorates the state's emergence as an independent entity. Formerly a part of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, with its vibrant culture and rich heritage, stands proud as an individual state. From Faraa to Chila, 5 Palatable Cuisines From Chhattisgarh You Must Munch on Right Now! (Watch Videos).

The government of Chhattisgarh annually organises a five-day festival in Naya Raipur at Rajyotsava Ground, where a series of events take place to celebrate the unique culture and tradition of Chhattisgarh, paying homage to the contributions of its tribes to the state's rich customs and heritage. Chhattisgarh, known as the land of thirty-six forts, celebrates its foundation day on November 1 every year with much enthusiasm and pride.

History of Chhattisgarh

The roots of Chhattisgarh's history can be traced back to ancient times when it was known as Dakshina Kosala, later renamed Ratanpur during the Mughal era. However, it was during the rule of the Maratha Empire that the name Chhattisgarh gained prominence, first appearing in an official document in 1795. The region was once a significant part of the Chedi dynasty of Kalinga, and in the medieval period, it came under the rule of the Sambalpur Kingdom of Odisha. MP Foundation Day 2023 Date: History, Significance of Madhya Pradesh Sthapna Diwas Marking 68th State Formation Day.

Notably, the name "Chhattisgarh" is derived from the presence of thirty-six forts that once adorned the region's landscape, reflecting its historical significance. On August 25, 2000, the President of India sanctioned the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act, leading to the division of Madhya Pradesh into Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000. This pivotal historical moment solidified Chhattisgarh's autonomy, paving the way for its distinctive cultural and socio-political identity within the Indian subcontinent.

Significance of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day

Chhattisgarh Formation Day is not merely a celebration of political separation but a vibrant testament to the rich culture and traditions of the region. Every year, a grand five-day festival is organised in the capital, Raipur, featuring a cultural extravaganza that showcases Chhattisgarh's heritage. It provides a platform to recognise and appreciate the invaluable role played by tribal communities in preserving and promoting the state's customs and cultural inheritance. The festival encompasses dance, music, and arts, portraying the colourful tapestry of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh, the 10th largest state in India, is not only known for its cultural heritage but is also a significant contributor to the nation's economy. It plays a vital role in steel and electrical power production, accounting for a substantial portion of India's steel production. The state is often referred to as "Dhan Ka Katora" (Bowl of Rice) due to its massive rice production. The significance of Chhattisgarh Formation Day extends beyond history. It represents the state's journey from the past to the present, uniting diverse communities under one vibrant cultural umbrella.

The peaceful separation from Madhya Pradesh and the subsequent growth and development of Chhattisgarh epitomise its enduring spirit and significance in contemporary India. The presence of the Bhilai Steel Plant, an integral part of the state's industrial landscape, further solidifies Chhattisgarh's importance on the national map.

