New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) India should aspire for a 10 per cent share in global 6G patents by 2030, Union minister for IT and telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

While launching Bharat 6G alliance, Vaishnaw said that the foreign direct investment in the country's telecom sector has reached close to USD 24 billion between 2014 and 2023.

He said that India has now become an exporter of technologies and it already has 200 patents for 6G.

The minister said Bharat 6G Alliance -- a forum for development of 6G technology -- will provide opportunities for filing more intellectual property rights for 5G advance technologies and as the world moves towards 6G, there will be more and more institutions and companies working together in India to file more intellectual property rights (IPRs) for 6G.

"We should keep a minimum target of 10 per cent of 6G IPRs from India by the time we reach 2029 or 2030," Vaishnaw said.

For the first time, India's technology contributions have made way into 5G development standards and recently UN body International Telecom Union has included India's contribution into the 6G framework.

Vaishnaw said that earlier it was a challenge to get foreign direct investment in the country's telecom sector.

"In last 9 years between 2014 and 2023, FDI in telecom has reached USD 24 billion," he said.

The minister said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, the US in the joint statement recognised India as a developer of technology and both the countries have agreed to work on joint development of technologies.

"From being technology importer, India has now become exporter of technologies. Many countries are now looking to import telecom equipment from India," Vaishnaw said.

He said that Indian telecom equipment makers have already started exporting gears to the US market.

"In the next 2-3 years, we should have first chip completely designed and built in India for telecom," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said that the ground breaking ceremony of Micron's USD 2.75-billion chip plant is expected to take place in the next 40-45 days and the first chip from the plant is expected to come out in about 18 months.

"After Micron's announcement, we have started receiving several queries from leading players in semiconductor ecosystem," Vaishnaw said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)