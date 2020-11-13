New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Indiabulls Real Estate on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 76.01 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 301.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income stood at Rs 50.70 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 1,101.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

