New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 87.21 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 80.58 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 355.59 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 756.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

