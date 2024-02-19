Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Feb 19 (PTI) A Naik in the Indian Army and his grandfather, also an ex-serviceman, died when their car crashed into a tree in Hariana here on Monday while they were returning from a family wedding.

Two other from the family sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

The incident occurred as retired Captain Roshan Lal, 85, was returning home with his family from his granddaughter's wedding in an SUV.

In Hariana, the driver swerved the car to avoid hitting a stray animal and the car crashed into a tree.

The collision resulted in serious injuries to Roshan Lal, his 24-year-old grandson Naik Sahil Kumar, and wife Ved Kumari, 80, all residents of village Saincha, and Yuvraj Singh, 17, from Phagwara, they said.

They all were rushed to a private hospital, where Roshan Lal and Sahil Kumar succumbed to injuries.

Sahil Kumar had been on leave to attend his sister's wedding, police said.

Sub Inspector Nirmal Singh, Station House Officer, Hariana Police Station, said the collision is being investigated into.

