New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 392 crore through perpetual bonds.

The bank has further raised tier 1 capital fund through private placement of Basel III compliant AT-1 perpetual bonds aggregating to Rs 392 crore, the public sector bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds carry a coupon of 8.44 per cent payable annually, it said.

Earlier this month, the bank had raised Rs 560 crore through AT-1 (additional tier 1) bonds.

