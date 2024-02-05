New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Indian Energy Exchange's (IEX) total trade volume rose 26 per cent year-on-year to 10,893 million units in January 2024.

It had recorded 8,639 million units (MU) trade volume in January 2023, the power exchange said in a statement.

IEX achieved the highest-ever total volume in January at 10,893 MU, including 9,137 MU from the conventional power market segment, 236 MU from the green market segment, and 15.20 lakh RECs (equivalent to 1,520 MU), it added.

In the Day-Ahead Market (DAM), the traded volume was 5,540 MU compared to 4,893 MU in January 2023, an increase of 13.2 per cent.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased 13 per cent year-on-year to 2,380 MU in January from 2,102 MU in the same month last year.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) recorded 210 MU volume during the month, with a weighted average price of Rs 5.87 per unit. The segment saw participation from 189 market participants during the month.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 26 MU volume in January 2024, with an average monthly price of non-solar- Rs 6.57/unit.

A total of 15.20 lakh RECs (equivalent to 1,520 MU) were traded in the trading sessions held on January 10 and January 31, at a clearing price of Rs 360/REC (renewable energy certificate).

This is the highest REC volume in the current financial year.

IEX is India's leading electricity exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy and certificates, including renewable energy certificates as well as energy saving certificates.

