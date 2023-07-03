New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) India's total coal production rose 8.40 per cent to 222.93 million tonne (MT) in April-June 2023-24, an official statement said on Monday.

The country's overall coal output was 205.65 MT in the year-ago quarter, the Ministry of Coal said.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Box Office: SatyaPrem Ki Katha is Actor’s Second-Highest Opening Weekend, Check Out His Top 5 First Weekend Collections.

Captive mines /others registered a growth of 4.74 per cent to 30.48 MT in Q1 FY24, from 29.10 MT in Q1 FY23.

The cumulative coal dispatch grew 6.97 per cent to 239.69 MT in Q1 this fiscal compared to 224.08 MT in Q1 of FY23.

Also Read | UPSC IFS Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission Declares Indian Forest Service Final Exam Results at upsc.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

The total coal stock, as of June 30, 2023, surged 37.62 per cent to 107.15 MT (provisional) from 77.86 MT a year ago.

"This growth indicates the continued efforts to meet the rising demand for coal," the ministry said.

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has recorded 9.85 per cent growth, with production reaching 175.35 MT in Q1 FY24 compared to 159.63 MT a year ago.

India will not face any coal shortage this year, even during the monsoon, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said last month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)