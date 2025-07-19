New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) India's leadership in developing international standards for whole millet grains received recognition at a key global food safety meeting in Rome this week, as the country continues to expand its influence in setting worldwide food regulations, an official release said on Saturday.

The 88th Session of the Executive Committee of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CCEXEC88), held at FAO headquarters from July 14-18, reviewed progress on India's millet standards work, which gained approval at last year's Codex Alimentarius Commission meeting, the official release said.

India chairs the millet standards initiative alongside Mali, Nigeria and Senegal as co-chairs, with terms of reference finalised at an April cereals committee session.

The executive committee also endorsed India's proposed standards for fresh dates for approval at November's 48th Codex Alimentarius Commission session. India will co-chair new proposals to develop standards for fresh turmeric and fresh broccoli.

"India recommended that monitoring indicators should be outcome-based, measurable and considered," the delegation said regarding discussions on the Codex Strategic Plan 2026-2031 monitoring framework.

India has chaired the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs since its 2014 inception and highlighted its capacity-building programs for neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which have gained FAO recognition.

The country encouraged less active Codex members to utilise the Codex Trust Fund for mentorship programs, drawing from its successful training initiatives with Bhutan and Nepal.

India's delegation from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India represented the country's interests at the Rome meeting, which was inaugurated by senior FAO and WHO officials.

The Codex Alimentarius Commission sets international food standards, guidelines and codes of practice to protect consumer health and ensure fair trade practices.

