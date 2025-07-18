New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) has submitted a feasibility-and-action report on the proposed revamp of the Delhi Assembly library, recommending a series of technological and infrastructural reforms, officials said.

In order to harness advanced technologies for creating an efficient, inclusive, and digitally empowered knowledge ecosystem for both legislators and the public, the Delhi Assembly had entrusted the IGNCA with preparing a detailed feasibility-and-action report.

The report, which was submitted to Speaker Vijender Gupta, outlines a clear roadmap for upgrading the library's infrastructure, resources, and digital services, said an official statement.

Gupta also held a high-level meeting earlier, where he stressed the importance of strengthening legislative research and digital access to information. He announced plans to transform the Assembly Library into a state-of-the-art e-Library with modern IT infrastructure. It was also proposed to rename it as the 'Delhi Legislative Assembly Library, Archives and Museum' to reflect its broader role, the statement said.

The feasibility report by IGNCA recommends reforms in staffing, infrastructure, and technology. Key proposals include hiring a senior consultant (library), one assistant library and information officer, two library attendants, and engaging library and information science (LIS) trainees. Collaborations with institutions like the Parliament Library are also planned, it said.

Infrastructure upgrades involve a full library renovation with modern furniture, compact shelving, museum-style displays, and termite treatment, coordinated through PWD via an RFP process, it said.

