Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI): The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) is organizing the fourth edition of Indo-French Investment Conclave here, with a large delegation of over 100 top executives of French companies and Diplomats attending it on October 8.

The aim of the conclave is to strengthen investment opportunities in Telangana, a press release from IFCCI said on Wednesday.

The conclave's agenda is to showcase the advantages of the State of Telangana to the Indo-French business community via B2B and B2G meetings, it said.

The conclave will include several panel discussions focusing on key industries and the official session will be attended by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao, among others.

Payal S Kanwar, Director General of IFCCI said, "Telangana is an attractive state for French companies in India and we have already seen some large investments come in over the past few years.

We are now eager to work with the Telangana state authorities to see how we can encourage and facilitate even more French companies to invest, manufacture and innovate in Telangana."

