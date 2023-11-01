Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) The Indrani Balan Foundation, which runs 11 schools in Kashmir in a joint initiative with the Army, aims to adopt five more in the next few months to provide quality education to underprivileged children.

Foundation chairperson Punit Balan made the announcement at the annual day celebrations of Dagger Parivaar School in Baramulla district of north Kashmir which was adopted by the foundation in 2020.

"The Indian Army and our foundation are running an initiative for the last four years under which we are providing financial, educational and technical support to 11 schools. This school is close to my heart because we adopted this school after it was shut down in 2020,” Balan said.

He said the foundation built new infrastructure at the school in October 2021 and its roll has increased from 25 to 103 students.

"This is an achievement. I am thankful to the parents and teachers in Baramulla. This would not have been possible without their support and without the support of the Army. Today, we have 11 schools, and in the next two-three months, we will add four-five more schools,” he said.

Dagger Parivar School is designed for specially-abled children of Baramulla.

