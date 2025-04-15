Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) To boost industrial development in Haryana, an Industrial Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) will be established near Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar over approximately 3,000 acres.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 4,680 crore. This IMC will be developed jointly by the Haryana government and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), an official statement said here on Tuesday, giving details about a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana Civil Aviation Minister Vipul Goel was also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, the chief minister was apprised by the officials that the Centre, in partnership with state governments, is developing integrated industrial corridors based on multi-modal connectivity to accelerate manufacturing growth and ensure planned urbanisation.

Under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor, industrial townships will be developed in six cities across seven states, with the IMC in Hisar being the largest project, to be developed over nearly 3,000 acres. The cluster will be developed in two phases.

It was informed that this project is expected to attract investments of around Rs 32,000 crore and generate over 10,000 employment opportunities.

The IMC will have all essential and modern infrastructure, including roads, a water treatment plant, and a solid waste management plant (STP). A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NICDC and the Haryana government will be signed soon for the successful execution of this project.

The chief minister said the IMC will attract investments from Indian and international companies.

Out of the 7,200 acres demarcated in Hisar, around 4,212 acres are occupied by Maharaja Agrasen Airport, while the IMC will be established on approximately 2,988 acres. Proximity to the airport will provide a significant advantage to industries, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off a commercial flight from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar to Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the airport.

Under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor being developed by NICDC, an Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub will be set up on approximately 886 acres in Haryana's Nangal Chaudhary.

Haryana stands to gain greatly from the presence of two major industrial corridors, which will boost investment and generate employment in the state.

Nayab Singh Saini said the development of industries is crucial for realising the vision of a 'Viksit Haryana' under the 'Viksit Bharat' mission.

The state government is committed to establishing 10 industrial model townships (IMTs) in Haryana, he said.

Officers concerned have been directed to take necessary steps in this direction, he added.

