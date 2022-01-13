New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Shares of Infosys on Thursday jumped 1 per cent after the company reported a near 12 per cent rise in the December quarter net profit and raised its annual revenue forecast.

Shares of the company gained 1.03 per cent to settle at Rs 1,897 apiece on BSE. During the day, it jumped 1.83 per cent to Rs 1,912.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification: Vacancy for 198 Posts on bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

On NSE, it climbed 0.95 per cent to close at Rs 1,895.30.

In volume terms, 6.32 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.42 crore on NSE.

Also Read | Indian Frontline Workers Worry Job Loss if Fail To Adapt to New Technology, Says Microsoft Report.

Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a near 12 per cent rise in the December quarter net profit to Rs 5,809 crore and raised its annual revenue forecast on the back of strong demand from businesses going digital amid the pandemic.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit in the September-December 2020 quarter was Rs 5,197 crore.

Its revenue soared 23 per cent to Rs 31,867 crore.

The nation's second-largest IT services firm said it expects revenue growth of 19.5-20 per cent on a constant currency basis in the current fiscal, against a 16.5-17.5 per cent forecast in October.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)