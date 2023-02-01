Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023-24 will enhance the logistics competitiveness and strengthen the much-needed multimodal connectivity, industry executives said on Wednesday.

"In line with the government's vision to build an integrated and efficient logistics ecosystem, the budget has proposed a slew of effective measures, which will enhance the logistics competitiveness," said Anish Mathew, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Gati Ltd.

The development of transport infrastructure to build end-to-end connectivity and proposals to boost EV infra and green energy transition, among others, reflect an all-encompassing approach towards strengthening logistics efficiency and sustainability parameters.

On the other hand, proposals to strengthen the MSME segment will drive demand for logistics service immensely, going forward, he said.

According to Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder and Chairman of Allcargo Group, the Budget promises strong growth with steep capex allocation, while resisting temptations of populism and sticking to fiscal consolidation.

"Logistics sector is more than happy to see a slew of announcements in all segments of infrastructure, which will help cut down our logistics cost... Overall, the budget looked balanced and growth-oriented, with due consideration for modernism, technology, inclusive growth, among others," he said.

For the logistics sector, a committed focus on all tenets under National Logistics Policy will lead the country from recovery to resurgence, said Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director at Transport Corporation of India.

The steep investment increment in digitisation and automation to develop smart warehousing and an announcement of 100 critical transports infra projects for steel, ports, rail and road will strengthen the much-needed multimodal connectivity, he added.

Besides, Agarwal said, provisions like coastal shipping with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for people and freight movement will further facilitate seamless cargo movement while reducing logistics costs.

"Overall, the 2023 budget outlines a very futuristic glide path for improving the supply chain ecosystem in India," according to Agarwal.

"The substantial increase in capital outlay for infrastructure projects across centre and states, coupled with the specialised focus on improving last mile connectivity, will lead to the creation of important last mile linkages," said Rizwan Soomar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for India subcontinent and Sub-Saharan Africa at DP World.

The record outlay for the Indian Railways will provide the necessary impetus to programmes like the DFC project that is critical to bringing the cost of freight movement down, Soomar said.

"We welcome this budget as it focuses on sustainable growth and infrastructure development. The announcement of setting up Urban Investment development fund (UIDF) for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will provide a much-needed boost for smoother and faster logistics transportation and will further ensure greater connectivity in tier-2 and tier-3 cities," said Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Mahindra Logistics.

Besides, the highest ever allocated capital outlay to Indian Railways will add to the smooth connectivity between different points of the country and easy and faster freight movement, he added.

"We are confident that the Budget FY24 will attract private investment for capital expenditure, which will spur economic growth and position India as one of the fastest growing nations in the world," Swaminathan noted.

"We believe that the increase in Capex and resulting infrastructure development will also ease the development of warehousing and attract investment from the private sector, wishing to capitalise on this development," said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director at Welspun One Logistics Parks.

Measures such as the government's intention to launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 and the setting up of 30 Skill India International Centres across different states will also contribute to long-term talent creation for the infrastructure, logistics and warehousing development throughout the country in the next few years, he stated.

"This year's budget has shown the government's commitment to the logistics and infrastructure sector, though the Union Budget 2023 did not provide much specific attention to the logistics and transportation sector.

"However, various initiatives proposed in the budget which are aimed at improving the overall infrastructure of the country, could have a positive impact on the logistics industry," said Mahendra Shah, Chairman and Group Managing Director of V-Trans (India) Ltd.

According to Shamsher Dewan, Senior Vice President & Group Head for Corporate Ratings at Icra Limited, logistics sectors get a fillip from the Union Budget with a renewed focus on first and last-mile delivery of the overall transport and identification of critical transport infrastructure projects for the last and first-mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertiliser and foodgrains sectors.

This will provide the necessary thrust to the overall connectivity and enable the seamless movement of goods, which is in line with the government's focus on promoting multi-modal transportation, he said.

The promotion of coastal shipping as the energy-efficient and lower-cost mode of transport, both for passengers and freight, through PPP mode with viability gap funding, will also lead to a reduction in overdependence on the road sector in terms of goods transport, Dewan added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)