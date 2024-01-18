New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Delhi Medical Association on Wednesday said it will hold a protest next week against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the action taken against some doctors in connection with the death of a man who was allegedly turned away by four hospitals.

The decision was taken at a DMA meeting that was attended by all resident doctors, officials said.

Pramod, 47, who was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman, died of the injuries he suffered after jumping out of a moving police van on January 3, according to police.

He was allegedly denied admission by four government hospitals, including three Delhi government-run facilities, citing unavailability of beds or equipment.

Kejriwal has approved a health department proposal to take stringent action against four doctors. The proposal has been forwarded to Saxena for approval.

The DMA said it will observe a 'Black Day' next week and hold a candlelight march at night. As a mark of protest, all doctors will wear black bands while performing their duties.

DMA officials said work in hospitals will not be hampered by the protest and patients will not suffer.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DMA said the four doctors facing action in connection with the January 3 incident have been made "scapegoats" and the "fault was with the system".

"It will be appropriate for the Lt Governor/Chief Minister/Health Minister/Secretary Health (Delhi) to decide among themselves to take full and collective responsibility of the death rather than hold the doctors responsible," it had said.

