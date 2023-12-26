New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of integrated pharmaceutical company Innova Captab received 55.26 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Rs 570 crore initial share sale got bids for 50,16,67,683 shares against 90,78,010 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 116.73 times subscriptions while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 64.94 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 17.15 times subscription.

The initial public offer had a fresh issue size of equity shares of up to Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale up to 5,580,357 equity shares.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

The price range for the offer was Rs 426-448 a share.

Proceeds from fresh issuance worth Rs 144.40 crore will be utilised for payment of debt, Rs 23.60 crore for investment in the subsidiary, UML, Rs 72 crore for funding working capital requirements, besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Innova Captab is an integrated pharmaceutical company with a presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain, including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution, marketing, and exports.

ICICI Securities and JM Financial were the managers of the offer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)