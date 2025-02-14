Stocks of Bajaj Finserv Limited (NSE: BAJAJFINSV) opened in green today, February 14, in early morning trade as the stock market opened for business. Shares of Bajaj Finserv Limited (NSE: BAJAJFINSV) were trading at INR 1,853.00 and rose by INR 3.75, or 0.20 per cent. Notably, Bajaj Finserv Limited (NSE: BAJAJFINSV) saw its 52-week high of INR 2,029.90 on September 27 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 14, 2025: Bank of Baroda, Paytm, Manappuram Finance Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Shares of Bajaj Finserv opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

