New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, which provides healthcare support services, has collected Rs 1,120 crore from anchor investors.

Fidelity Funds, Government Pension Fund Global, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Prudential Hong Kong, TIMF Holdings, HSBC Global, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Axis MF, Mirae Asset and WhiteOak Capital are among the investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 12, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to the circular, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has allotted 84.29 lakh equity shares to 61 funds at Rs 1,329 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band. This aggregates the transaction size to Rs 1,120.18 crore.

The Rs 2,498-crore initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Thursday and will conclude on December 16. The price band of the issue has been set at Rs 1,265 to Rs 1,329 per share.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 12 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The company's IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.88 crore equity shares by promoters and individual shareholders, with no fresh issue component.

Since the issue is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO and the entire fund will go to shareholders.

At the upper price band, the company's IPO is estimated at Rs 2,498 crore, placing its market capitalisation at over Rs 22,800 crore.

The company, which is backed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala and RARE Enterprises, in its IPO papers stated that the objective of the initial share sale is to gain the advantages of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

Additionally, the company anticipates that listing the equity shares will boost its visibility and brand image, provide liquidity to its shareholders, and establish a public market for the equity shares.

The company said that 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Investors can place bids starting with a minimum of 11 shares and in multiples of 11 thereafter.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and a care enablement platform, assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada and Australia, with a focus on the US markets.

The company is a leading partner for outpatient and inpatient care organisations and has over 800 healthcare organisations as clients, including health systems, academic medical centres, multi-specialty medical groups, single-specialty medical groups and ancillary healthcare organisations as of March this year.

In 2023, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions acquired Aquity Holdings, a company engaged in technology-enabled clinical documentation, medical coding and revenue integrity solutions for healthcare.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, JP Morgan India Private Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)