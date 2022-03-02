New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Investors' wealth tumbled Rs 76,808.9 crore in morning trade on Wednesday, mirroring weakness in the global equity markets amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The BSE benchmark Sensex slumped 975.06 points to 55,272.22 in line with a global selloff.

Surging crude prices and foreign capital outflows have also weighed on investor sentiment.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tanked Rs 76,808.9 crore to Rs 2,51,62,236.19 crore in tandem with a massive selloff.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling 3.66 per cent, followed by Maruti, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC, Kotak Bank and Ultratech Cement.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Mahashivratri.

The 30-share BSE index on Monday settled 388.76 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 56,247.28.

