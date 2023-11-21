New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University who have not completed their degrees within the permissible number of chances or time period will get a one-time special opportunity to clear their courses, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The process for the one-time opportunity will commence from Wednesday, an official said. The initiative was announced by Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma at the IPU Health Mela last month.

This one-time chance is for both odd semesters and even semesters for all students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses who could not complete their programmes within the admissible chances or maximum time duration under the ambit of Ordinance 10, 11, 25 and scheme of examinations till June 2023, the statement added.

The back log examinations of the papers of odd semesters will be conducted parallel to examinations of odd semester while that of even semester backlog papers will be held with with the examinations of even semester, Controller of Examination of the University Gulshan Kumar said.

The practical and viva, if any, will be conducted along with odd and even semester examinations, he added.

To avail this chance, willing students are asked to submit their applications indicating the list of papers they need to clear. A request letter duly signed and forwarded by the concerned dean/director/principal of the university, schools or affiliated institute should also be submitted, the statement said.

The students will also have to pay a 'continuation fee' of Rs 10,000, and 'reappear fee' of Rs 1,200 per paper in the form of demand draft in favour of the registrar of the university, Kumar said.

Last date to submit the application for completing the programme is December 8, 2023.

