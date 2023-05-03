New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) India-focussed venture capital firm Iron Pillar has invested USD 12 million in the USD 30 million fund-raise round of supply chain and logistics software-as-a-service provider firm Pando, it said on Wednesday.

Uncorrelated Ventures, prominent American CEOs and angel investors as well as existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Chiratae Ventures and Next47 also participated in the funding round.

"Iron Pillar, a venture growth investor-backing enterprise and consumer tech companies building from India for the world, announced its USD 12 million Series B investment in Pando, a leader in supply chain and logistics SaaS, based in San Jose, with product development in Chennai," Iron Pillar said in a statement.

Iron Pillar partner Mohanjit Jolly joined the Board of Pando in conjunction with this investment.

